MAIDEN Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Myra Estelle Hicks Little, 76, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Myra was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Lincoln County, to the late Ted Johnson Hicks and the late Maudella Keener Hicks. Myra was a C.N.A. and retired from the Brian Center in Mooresville. She served in ministry with her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Larry Little. She loved family genealogy, camp-meeting, and her fur babies, Jet and River. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randale Little; a daughter, Ronda Little; and a brother, T.J. Hicks. She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Larry L. Little of the home; son: Bobby Little and wife, Gail, of Newton; two daughters, Angie Harris and husband, Mike, of Maiden, Regina Turner and husband, Mitchell, of Newton; grandchildren, Rodney Little and wife, Heather, Clay Little and wife, Crystal, Brooke Ross and husband, Stephen, Blair Little, Megen Walter and husband, Travis, Leah Harris, Dustin Turner and wife, Brittany, Lee Turner; and great-grandchildren, Tucker Little, Cheyenne Little, Korbyn Harris and Aden Walter. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m., at Mt. View Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Revs. Matthew Seagle Sr. and Nathaniel Austin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Mt. View Baptist Church in Maiden. Memorials may be made to Mt. View Baptist Church of Maiden. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Little family.
