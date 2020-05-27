September 12, 1956 - May 25, 2020 Karen Ann Little, 63, of Hickory, died peacefully, at Frye Regional Medical Center, Monday, May 25, 2020. Born Sept. 12, 1956, in Catawba County, to Ann Pope Little and the late Bill Little. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by brother, William Little; and sister, Lisa Rink. She is survived by mother, Ann Little; sister, Trisha Young; sons, Chris Minter (Kara), Michael Minter (Tina), and Stephen Little; daughter, Melissa Setzer (Jeff); and grandchildren, Justin Davis, William, Violet, Parker, and Tripp Minter, Juliana, Abagail, and Isabella Ostwalt, Emmalyn Setzer, and Ashley Loggins. A private service will be held by the family. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879