September 12, 1956 - May 25, 2020 Karen Ann Little, 63, of Hickory, died peacefully, at Frye Regional Medical Center, Monday, May 25, 2020. Born Sept. 12, 1956, in Catawba County, to Ann Pope Little and the late Bill Little. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by brother, William Little; and sister, Lisa Rink. She is survived by mother, Ann Little; sister, Trisha Young; sons, Chris Minter (Kara), Michael Minter (Tina), and Stephen Little; daughter, Melissa Setzer (Jeff); and grandchildren, Justin Davis, William, Violet, Parker, and Tripp Minter, Juliana, Abagail, and Isabella Ostwalt, Emmalyn Setzer, and Ashley Loggins. A private service will be held by the family. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.