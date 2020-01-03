TAYLORSVILLE James William Little, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Alexander Funeral Service from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, at Antioch Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Alexander Funeral Service
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Jan 5
Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Antioch Baptist Church
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Jan 5
Burial
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
Taylorsville, NC 28681
