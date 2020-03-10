March 3, 2020 Arthur "Art" H. Little, 88, a resident of St. George Island, Fla., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, from a complication from a sepsis infection. He had suffered from a five-year battle with dementia. Art and wife, Judi, moved to St. George Island in January of 1989, when he retired from 17 years as bank president from Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan Bank in Hickory. He attended the Citadel, until he was called to serve in the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years. Art loved fishing, boating, and flying. He and wife, Judi, spent many years flying back and forth from St. George to Hickory. He enjoyed sharing flying with others and like to boast that he had taken 127 people from Franklin County on their first ever flight. He was active in starting the first St. George Island Security Patrol. He also helped organize and lead a Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla and a Civil Air Patrol squadron based in Franklin County, Fla. He and Judi were longtime members of the St. George Island United Methodist Church, and enjoyed many hours helping with barbecues, fish fries, and talent shows. He was known for his famous coon run barbecue sauce with the naughty label. He loved to cook on the grill, even making one from a washed-up oil tank deposited on the beach by a hurricane one year. Art was known for his sense of humor. He liked to play tricks on people and tell jokes. He loved to surprise people and make them laugh. Sometimes he used his skills as a magician to get their attention. He owned a puppet raccoon named "Smokey". He could make it seem alive and would often ask people if they would like to hold it, at which point he often made it pee on them. All who knew him will miss his joyful and fun spirit because he made the world a better place with his joy of life. He is survived by his loving wife, Judi; his daughter, Kimberly Little and (Michael) of Greensboro; his son, Scott and wife, Janet; his son, Curtis Little of Hickory; his stepson, Chris Barringer and wife, Melissa, of Hickory; his stepdaughter, Jennifer Lasting and husband, Craig, of Dublin, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren (one due shortly). The family will have two celebrations of life: Saturday, March 21, at the St. George Island Fire Department from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 4, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in the Jack Bass Memorial Building in Hickory, from 4 to 6 p.m. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
