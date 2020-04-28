February 16, 1944 - April 25, 2020 Ann Wagner Little, 76, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence. Ann was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Winfred Arthur Wagner and Doris Carpenter Wagner. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 29, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m., at St. Mark's Cemetery in Claremont with the Rev. Dr. Gary Haddock and the Rev. Dr. Dennis Richards officiating. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services www.drumfh-conover.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Commercial Residential 2020 LAWN CARE: Weekly mow, blow, trim, edge; manual & herbicide weed control; trim plants & shrubbery as needed. SPRING: Aerate/ core plug, reseed and fertilizer. FALL: Aerate/ core plug and lime, all lean-up, gutter clean out. ( Up to 3/4 acre) $200. per mont…
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estmates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-320-3897