February 16, 1944 - April 25, 2020 Ann Wagner Little, 76, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence. Ann was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Winfred Arthur Wagner and Doris Carpenter Wagner. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 29, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m., at St. Mark's Cemetery in Claremont with the Rev. Dr. Gary Haddock and the Rev. Dr. Dennis Richards officiating.

