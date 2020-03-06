July 27, 1939 - March 4, 2020 Alice Little, 80, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare (Hospice) in Raleigh. Many of her family members and close friends knew her as "Mimi." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Little; daughter, Mary Glen Ruff; and brother, Eugene Lail. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dawn Dillard of Newton; granddaughter, Heather Johnson and husband, Lance, of Knightdale; grandson, Matthew Rink and wife, Ashley, of Hickory; a great-granddaughter, Emily Johnson; and many loving cousins and dear friends. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., at Lifepoint Church, 2123 5th St. NE in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare at transistionslifecare.org/donate.
