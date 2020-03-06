Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE REGION THROUGH DAYBREAK... DRY AIR MOVING OVER MOIST GROUND, ALONG WITH LIGHT WINDS, IS CREATING PATCHY DENSE FOG AROUND THE REGION THIS MORNING. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN SOME LOCATIONS THROUGH DAYBREAK. THE VISIBILITY WILL BE QUITE VARIABLE ACROSS THE AREA AND MAY CHANGE DRASTICALLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. AS WESTERLY WINDS INCREASE AROUND DAYBREAK, THE FOG SHOULD QUICKLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE. UNTIL THEN, USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS TO HELP YOU SEE BETTER.