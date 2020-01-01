HICKORY Clifford Lipford, 49, of Hickory, passed away at his home Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, after an extended illness. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Linda Lipford; and two sons, Bryce Lipford, 16, and Isaac Lipford, 15. He is also survived by his mother, Delois Lipford of Morganton; brothers, Bryan Lipford, William Lipford; and sisters, Aleshia Banner, Mycenia Harper, Janet Ferguson and Melissa Lipford. The family will receive friends and family at their home Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the Lipford family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Lipford family.
Breaking
Lipford, Clifford
To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Lipford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.