July 8, 1968 - February 9, 2020 Mark Lingle, 51, of Lincolnton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was the husband of Sherry Lingle. They shared 25 years together. Born July 8, 1968, in Caldwell County, he was the son of Joyce Beard and the late Michael Lingle. In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Ollie Helton; paternal grandparents, Earl and Dorothy Lingle; a half brother, Clayton Calloway; and a grandson, Aidan Stewart. Mark was a member of Clover Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching football, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Sherry Lingle; daughters, Ashley Stewart, Amber Lingle, and Haley Lingle; two grandsons, Gabriel Stewart and Kyler Thomas; brother, David Lingle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at Clover Baptist Church in Granite Falls with the Rev. Ronnie Ledford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to services. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Feb 16
Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
4:00PM
Clover Baptist Church
100 Pinewood Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Clover Baptist Church
100 Pinewood Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Feb 16
cemetery
Sunday, February 16, 2020
4:30PM
Sunset Hills Cemetery
100 Pinewood Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
