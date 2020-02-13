July 8, 1968 - February 9, 2020 Mark Lingle, 51, of Lincolnton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was the husband of Sherry Lingle. They shared 25 years together. Born July 8, 1968, in Caldwell County, he was the son of Joyce Beard and the late Michael Lingle. In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ray and Ollie Helton; paternal grandparents, Earl and Dorothy Lingle; a half brother, Clayton Calloway; and a grandson, Aidan Stewart. Mark was a member of Clover Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching football, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Sherry Lingle; daughters, Ashley Stewart, Amber Lingle, and Haley Lingle; two grandsons, Gabriel Stewart and Kyler Thomas; brother, David Lingle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at Clover Baptist Church in Granite Falls with the Rev. Ronnie Ledford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to services. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
