October 8, 1933 - February 12, 2020 Roy Amos Lingerfelt, 86, of Connelly Springs, departed this life to his heavenly home Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, following a brief period of declining health. Amos was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Burke County, to the late George Lingerfelt and Lily Speagle Lingerfelt. He retired from the maintenance department with the State of North Carolina, and was a member of First Baptist Church Hildebran. Amos loved the Lord and he loved his family. He witnessed to his caretakers in the hospital and told them all how proud he was of his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Lingerfelt, Paul Lingerfelt; half sisters, June Shuford, Mary Young, Ruth Aiken, Bobbie "Sadie" Liptrap; and two half brothers, George "G.H." Lingerfelt and Zinn "Z.T." Lingerfelt. Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Young Lingerfelt of the home; daughter, Toni Turner and husband, Tracy, of Connelly Springs; son, Bruce Lingerfelt and wife, Lisa, of Connelly Springs; granddaughters, Charli Toney and husband, Chris, of Morganton, Dakota Williams and husband, Josh, of Connelly Springs, Mindy Patton and husband, Ben, of Marion, Lacy Williams and husband, Adam, of Buena Vista, Va; a grandson, Brett Lingerfelt of Connelly Springs; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Toney, Landon Toney, Jade Williams, Jake Patton, Truett Patton, Abel Williams, Asher Williams, Adah Williams, Ammiel Williams and Amos Williams. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Revs. Jerry Lingerfelt and Adam Williams officiating. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church Hildebran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Mike Starnes, Reggie Abernethy, Hal Dameron, Donald Guin, Danny Bailey, James Lail, Jim Setzer and Sonny Abernathy. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his nephew Brand Lingerfelt of Icard Township Fire and Rescue, and the ICU nurses at Frye Regional Medical Center, Jamie, Jennifer and April for their care and kindness. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Graham's Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
