Aaron Xavier Lineberger HICKORY Aaron Xavier Lineberger, 24, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., at Brown's Chapel United Methodist Church in Catawba. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Dirk M Thompson Mortuary is serving the Lineberger family, 828-323-1980.