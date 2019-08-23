HICKORY Mrs. Linda Spencer Lindsay, 78, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. Mrs. Lindsay was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Burke County, a daughter of the late William Lafayette and Zelda Lowman Spencer. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. She was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary and an avid Carolina Tar Heels and Atlanta Braves fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Spencer; and a sister, Sue McClean. Surviving are husband of almost 55 years, Robert E. Lindsay Sr. of the home; a daughter, Genia Huffman and husband, Michael, of New Zealand; a son, Robert Eugene Lindsay Jr. and wife, Tabitha Stilwell Lindsay, of Hickory; a sister, June Marr of Hickory; and a brother, Bill Spencer and wife, Linda, of Kernersville. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Joshua Huffman and wife, Denise, Faith Gaffney and husband, Carl, Catherine Saunders and husband, Reuben, Robert Eugene Lindsay III (Tripp) and Cash Lindsay. Funeral services for Linda S. Lindsay will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Revs. Ernie Richards, Michael Huffman and David Payne officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at Catawba Memorial Park, Hickory. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 326, Valdese, NC 28690. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Frye Regional Medical Center for the excellent care given to Mrs. Lindsay. An online guestbook and obituary is available at wwwheritagefuneralservice.com.
