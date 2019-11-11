HICKORY Joy Louise Lindsay, 79, of Hickory, left this world to be in the presence of the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was born in Swain County, Jan. 13, 1940, to Zeb Vance White and Beatrice Jones White. Joy Louise was a charter member of Hildebran First Baptist Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. In addition to her parents Joy was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Davis. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Eugene Lindsay of the home; son, Tony Eugene Lindsay and wife, Ann; two brothers, Zeb White of Newland, Dennis White of Shelby; two sisters, Dorothy Phillips, Margaret Griffin; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. today (Monday, Nov. 11), at Hildebran First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ron Arndt officiating. Interment will follow in the Hildebran First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Lindsay family.