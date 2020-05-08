June 19, 1941 - May 5, 2020 Carl Robert Lindsay, 78, of Macedonia Church Road in Vale, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. Born in Cleveland County, N.C., June 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert Franklin Lindsay and Corene Mary Shull Lindsay. He was retired from Hickory Hills, and was a member of Smart's Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Oaks Lindsay; and two sisters, Geraldine Mary Justice and Faye Pruette and husband, Derrell. Survivors include two sons, Rick Lindsay and wife, Linda, of Morganton and David Lindsay and wife, Lisa, of Maiden; three daughters, Pam Shuping of Morganton, Kim Lovelace and partner, Lori Flowers, of Cherryville and Amanda Shell of Vienna, W.Va.; a stepdaughter, Sheila Martin of Vienna, W.Va.; four stepsons, Tommy Shell of Piney Flats, Tenn., Brian Shell of Liberty, S.C., Scotty Shell of Vienna, W.Va., and Clent Shell of Seneca, S.C.; brother-in-law, Clayton Justice; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends today (Friday, May 8), from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Smart's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Charles Lewis and the Rev. Brian Shell officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required to attend the visitation. Memorials may be made to Smart's Grove Baptist Church, 6497 NC 18 S, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., of Fallston www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Service information
May 8
First Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
6:00PM-7:30PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
May 9
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Smart's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Address Not Available
Fallston, NC 28042
Address Not Available
Fallston, NC 28042
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
