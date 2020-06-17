Lichtefeld, John Bernard

January 10, 1940 - June 16, 2020 Mr. John Bernard Lichtefeld, 80, of Lenoir, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare. Born Jan. 10, 1940, in Jefferson County, Ky., John was a son of the late William and Mary Lichtefeld. John was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to races. John liked watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers. John worked at Hickory Printing Company for 17 years. He will be remembered for being a hard worker and joking with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, William "Bill" Lichtefeld and Charles "Chuck" Lichtefeld; and sister, Mary Ann Logan. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Brenda Lichtefeld; two daughters, Leann Kanipe (husband, Jeffrey) and Stacey Ann Robison (husband, Pat); three sons, Timothy E. Schwab (wife, Jean), Sean Michael Schwab and Thomas Schwab; sister, Marilyn Luckett; grandchildren, Aaron Robison, Benjamin Robison, Zach Robison, Brittany Kale, Jenna Kanipe, Brooke Killian, David Houston, Scarlett Cohee, Timothy Schwab, Cassidy Rummler, John Schwab and Madison Schwab; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives. A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at a later time. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory of Lenoir www.evansfuneralservice.com
