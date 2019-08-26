STATESVILLE Carl William "Bill" Lett, 53, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home. Bill was born Aug. 1, 1966, in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Patricia Delores Foster Merrill and the late William George Lett. He graduated from Perry High School, and on Sept. 24, 1994, he married Bonnie Jean Johnston Lett, who survives. Bill was employed with ProEdge Precision. In addition to his mother and his wife, Bonnie Lett, Bill is survived by "his girls," Amber and Shelby Lett; and his in-laws, Rex and Karen Johnston, all of Statesville. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave. in Painesville. The family will visit with friends two hours prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family locally.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.