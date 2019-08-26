STATESVILLE Carl William "Bill" Lett, 53, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home. Bill was born Aug. 1, 1966, in Painesville, Ohio, the son of Patricia Delores Foster Merrill and the late William George Lett. He graduated from Perry High School, and on Sept. 24, 1994, he married Bonnie Jean Johnston Lett, who survives. Bill was employed with ProEdge Precision. In addition to his mother and his wife, Bonnie Lett, Bill is survived by "his girls," Amber and Shelby Lett; and his in-laws, Rex and Karen Johnston, all of Statesville. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave. in Painesville. The family will visit with friends two hours prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family locally.

