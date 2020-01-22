HUDSON Naomi Lester passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, Jan. 22), from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Rd. in Granite Falls. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.

