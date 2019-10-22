Stanley W. "Butch" Leonhardt Sr. VALDESE Mr. Stanley W. "Butch" Leonhardt Sr., 66, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 6 p.m., today (Tuesday, Oct. 22), in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., today (Tuesday, Oct. 22), at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the Leonhardt family.