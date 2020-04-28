August 8, 1960 - April 25, 2020 Michael E. Leonard, 59, of Conover, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence. Born Aug. 8, 1960, he was the son of the late Dr. Walter and Virginia Jacumin Leonard. Survivors include his husband, Bruce Roland Jr., of the home; two sisters, Nancy Martin and Judith Jacumin; and nine nieces and nephews, Thea Jacumin, Jerah Jacumin, Amy Johnson, Wesley Marshall, Nathaniel Roland, Makayla Roland, Ashleigh Roland, Hayden Roland, and Liberty Roland. A private family gathering will be held Thursday, April 30, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

