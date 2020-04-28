August 8, 1960 - April 25, 2020 Michael E. Leonard, 59, of Conover, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence. Born Aug. 8, 1960, he was the son of the late Dr. Walter and Virginia Jacumin Leonard. Survivors include his husband, Bruce Roland Jr., of the home; two sisters, Nancy Martin and Judith Jacumin; and nine nieces and nephews, Thea Jacumin, Jerah Jacumin, Amy Johnson, Wesley Marshall, Nathaniel Roland, Makayla Roland, Ashleigh Roland, Hayden Roland, and Liberty Roland. A private family gathering will be held Thursday, April 30, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Breaking
+1
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
HENSLEY'S POWER WASHING We pressure wash all exterior surfaces including... Houses, Decks, Driveways & Sidewalks For A Free Estimate Call...668-7476 or 243-5695
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & Maintenance No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!