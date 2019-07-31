HICKORY Irene "Renie" Kathleen Brown Leonard, 92, passed from this life Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Hickory, after a period of declining health. She was born Sept. 1, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Zeb Wesley Brown and Nellie Sue Meadows Brown. Her parents, Hickory natives, lived in Ohio at the time of her birth where her father was a manager of a Green House corporation and her mother was a housewife. The family returned to Hickory around 1930 where Irene resided for the rest of her life. Irene was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Boyd Lee Leonard; her daughter, Linda Lee Leonard; and her brother, John Wesley Brown. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Brown Taylor Wyly of Hickory; nephew, Stephen W. Brown and wife, Ginger Brown, and their daughter, Kylie Brown; nephew, Eric A. Brown, all residents of Hickory; a niece, Melanie Garver and husband, Larry Garver, of Keedysville, Md.; and their children, Heather Garver and Nicholas Garver. Irene was baptized at age 11 in Brown Memorial Baptist Church (currently Viewmont Baptist) in Hickory where she remained a member for the rest of her life. For a period, she served as secretary of the adult Sunday school class there. Later in life, she enjoyed the Sunday morning televised service from her home. Irene graduated from Hickory High School in 1942 and from Mars Hill College in 1944 with an Associate of Business degree. In 1943, she was chosen to be business manager of the yearbook there. From 1945 through 2002, she worked in offices of businesses owned by her father (Brown Bros. Hosiery, Brown Mfg., Town House Motel), and served as vice president of Brown Operating Co. She also assisted in her husband's business, The Donut Dinette in downtown Hickory. She loved to play bridge and for many years was active in two bridge clubs. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association and attended many annual conventions of that group. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls of Viewmont Baptist Church officiating. Music will be provided by Mr. Roger Bowman of Hickory. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, beside her husband and daughter. The family will receive visitors from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to services. The family would like to give special thanks to her nephews, Stephen and Eric Brown, who lovingly cared for Irene for several years. They would also like to thank the staff of Home Instead Senior Care Services of Hickory and the staff of Carolina Caring (formerly Catawba County Hospice). Memorials in Irene's honor may be given to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Leonard family and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
