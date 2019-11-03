RALEIGH Bruce Gill Leonard, of Raleigh, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Bruce was born March 29, 1940, in Catawba, to C. T. and Genevieve Leonard. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, James, Joe and Phillip. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janie Sigmon Leonard, and their children, Alaric Leonard, Lisa Carlay and Andrew (Angie) Leonard; and four grandchildren, Casey, Nicholas, Reid, and Evan. After graduating from Duke University in 1961, with a BS degree in Civil Engineering, Bruce was employed by Harland Bartholomew & Assoc., in Memphis, Tenn. He was transferred to Raleigh where he continued until he was hired by Kimley-Horn & Assoc., where he remained until his retirement is 2005. During his 45-year career, he was responsible for the preparation of construction plans for Interstate and State highways, city streets, traffic operation analyses, and parking analyses in many states. As a creative and responsive designer, he often worked long hours to meet or exceed professional standards, deadlines and client expectations. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in several states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. He also served as an elected officer in several state and /or regional professional organizations, including the Institute of Transportation Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Bruce was a loyal Duke fan and supporter and enjoyed reading, bird watching, studying genealogy, working puzzles, and photography. He was a member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church for 54 years where he was member of the original Bob King Fellowship Class, Methodist Men, and A Few Good Men. A memorial service will be held in Catawba County, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences are welcome at brownwynneraleigh.com.
