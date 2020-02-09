Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG LIKELY THIS MORNING ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA... THE RECENT RAIN AND SNOWFALL HAS LEFT MANY AREA ROADWAYS WET. TEMPERATURES HAVE FALLEN BELOW THE FREEZING MARK ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION THIS MORNING AND THIS IS CONTRIBUTING TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF PATCHY BLACK ICE ON ROAD SURFACES. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO BLACK ICE DEVELOPMENT AND SLIPPERY CONDITIONS. IN ADDITION, AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED WHICH MAY REDUCE VISIBILITY VERY QUICKLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. THE FOG COULD ALSO FREEZE ON SOME ELEVATED SURFACES. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO USE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE DRIVING THIS MORNING. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME, AND BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG CONDITIONS. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM BACK ABOVE FREEZING THROUGHOUT THE AREA BY 10 OR 11 AM, ENDING THE THREAT OF BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG.