December 18, 1937 - January 31, 2020 Susan Lee, 82, of Raleigh, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Born Dec. 18, 1937, in Guangdong, China, she was the daughter of the late Jim Chou Leong and Kon Hong Louie. Susan worked in the medical technology and cytotechnology fields for over 20 years in Hickory. She graduated in 1962 from Whitworth College in Spokane, Wash., and in 1984 from the cytotechnology program at UNC-Chapel Hill. Susan was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Albert Lee. Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Lorraine Lee and Gene Poteat of Wilmington, Tina Lee and Minh Do of Raleigh, Stephanie and Bill DeArmey of Durham; and six grandchildren, Tara Poteat, John Poteat, Justin Do, Christine Do, Kaycee DeArmey and Max DeArmey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Rd., Cary, NC 27519, with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Good Hope Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.