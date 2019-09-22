VALE On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, Harold Dean Ledford Sr., 92, of Vale and the N.C. State Veterans Home in Black Mountain, went home to be with his Lord and savior peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was a World War II veteran, having served as corporal in the U.S. Army 16th Armored Artillery Division. He was born Jan. 21, 1927, to the late Elmer Grady Ledford and Sarah Smith Ledford. He is survived by four daughters, Gay Dorsey and husband, Bill, of Vale, Debra Moody of Granite Falls, Shirley Ledford of Mocksville, and Sarah Potter and husband, Donnie, of Granite Falls; a son, Jim Ledford and wife, Kim, of Granite Falls; three sisters, Charlotte Cook of Hickory, Eula Hefner of Hickory, and Brenda Sluder of Vale; and a brother, E.G. "Samp" Ledford of Hickory. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Harold Dean Ledford Jr.; two grandchildren, Matthew Bernard Potter and Emily Diana Potter; four sisters, Betty Jo Ledford, Maxine Dickinson, Arlene Parsons, and Rita Lutz; and two brothers, Galen Ledford and J.P. "Bud" Ledford. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept. 22), at Jenkins Funeral Home, 4081 Startown Rd. in Newton, with Pastor Diane Cline officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A private family interment will be held at Catawba Memorial Park at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Ledford family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
