Dec. 12, 1932. - Friday, January 24, 2020 In loving memory of Janet Fox Ledford, 87, who has gone to be with the Lord, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 12, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Avery and Pearl Fox of Taylorsville. She is survived by brother, Loyd Fox of Taylorsville; two sons, Tony Lee Sigmon and Christopher Todd Sigmon of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Karen Young Porter; and grandsons, Christopher Chance Sigmon of Morganton, and Michael Tommy Sawyer of Hickory. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. There are no services planned at this time. The Ledford family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
