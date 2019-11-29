Matthew Ledbetter NEWTON Matthew O'Neal Ledbetter, 11, of Newton, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. A service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2:45 p.m. The Ledbetter family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643