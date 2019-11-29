Matthew Ledbetter NEWTON Matthew O'Neal Ledbetter, 11, of Newton, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. A service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2:45 p.m. The Ledbetter family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.