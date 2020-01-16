HICKORY Rosamond "Rose" Thorngren LeCluse, 79, of Hickory/Claremont, formerly of Brentwood, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Robert Thorngren and Mona Willis Thorngren. Rose was a beloved wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family that loved her. In addition to her parents, Rosemond was preceded in death by sister, Sara Allen; and brothers, Edgar, Edwin and Robert Thorngren. Those left to cherish the memory of Rose is her husband, Charles LeCluse; sons, William LeCluse and wife, Megan, and Daniel LeCluse; grandchildren, Amber and Tyler; great-grandchild, Landon; and sister, Dona Stern. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, with Pastor Eric Hollar officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the LeCluse family at www.drumfh-conover.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Bethel Lutheran Church, Youth Group, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. The LeCluse family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343