GRANITE FALLS Cornelia Leach, 85, of Granite Falls, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at the funeral home. The Leach family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.