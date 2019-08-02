HICKORY Gary Lawson passed away the afternoon of Tuesday, July 30, 2019, three years after a diagnosis of ocular melanoma. He was born Dec. 5, 1949, to the late Alvin and Vesta Lawson. He was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School and afterward, attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he became a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He later transferred to Scarritt College in Nashville, Tenn., where he received a degree in philosophical theology. His post-graduate work was done at Vanderbilt University. After college, Gary remained in Tennessee for more than 30 years. Both a skilled craftsman and artist, he used his talents in his work, building new homes and also restoring old log cabins. Many of those projects featured stained-glass windows that he also designed and crafted. During his later years in Tennessee, he began building furniture from willow he harvested himself, selling his works in and around Nashville. Though he had many different careers one of which even took him around the world - he often reflected that his most favorite job was the summer he spent tagging alligators at Okefenokee Swamp Park in Georgia. After returning to Hickory, Gary became a counselor at Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare where he worked until several months ago. Helping others was his true passion and this job was the most fulfilling and rewarding work he had ever done. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Steve. He is survived by two sisters, Brenda Lawson Mikkelsen (Viggo) of Nebo, and Kathy Lawson Pool (Gary) of Marion; nieces, Dr. Candie Corriher, Angie Whitener Maier, Caraleisa Bree Lawson Pratt; and nephews, Alex Corriher and Drew Lawson; several great-nieces and great-nephews and many wonderful cousins. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m., with his brother-in-law, Gary Pool officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 2nd St. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Hickory has been entrusted with the arrangements for Michael Lawson.

Tags

Load entries