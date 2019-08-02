HICKORY Gary Lawson passed away the afternoon of Tuesday, July 30, 2019, three years after a diagnosis of ocular melanoma. He was born Dec. 5, 1949, to the late Alvin and Vesta Lawson. He was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School and afterward, attended Lenoir-Rhyne College, where he became a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He later transferred to Scarritt College in Nashville, Tenn., where he received a degree in philosophical theology. His post-graduate work was done at Vanderbilt University. After college, Gary remained in Tennessee for more than 30 years. Both a skilled craftsman and artist, he used his talents in his work, building new homes and also restoring old log cabins. Many of those projects featured stained-glass windows that he also designed and crafted. During his later years in Tennessee, he began building furniture from willow he harvested himself, selling his works in and around Nashville. Though he had many different careers one of which even took him around the world - he often reflected that his most favorite job was the summer he spent tagging alligators at Okefenokee Swamp Park in Georgia. After returning to Hickory, Gary became a counselor at Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare where he worked until several months ago. Helping others was his true passion and this job was the most fulfilling and rewarding work he had ever done. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Steve. He is survived by two sisters, Brenda Lawson Mikkelsen (Viggo) of Nebo, and Kathy Lawson Pool (Gary) of Marion; nieces, Dr. Candie Corriher, Angie Whitener Maier, Caraleisa Bree Lawson Pratt; and nephews, Alex Corriher and Drew Lawson; several great-nieces and great-nephews and many wonderful cousins. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m., with his brother-in-law, Gary Pool officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Soup Kitchen, 110 2nd St. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28602. Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Hickory has been entrusted with the arrangements for Michael Lawson.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.