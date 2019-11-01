NEWTON Cynthia "Candy" Odessa Laws, 63, of Newton died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Catawba Regional Hospice. Born Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1956, she was the daughter of Odessa Laatrice Whitmire and the late Charles Robert Whitmire. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tony Laws; two sons, Chris Laws of Newton, Alex Laws and wife, Amy, of Hickory; two brothers, Bill Whitmire and wife, Jean, of Newton, Douglas Whitmire and wife, Gwen Largo, Fla.; and grandchildren, Logan, Ryan, Kaylee, and Chloe survive her. She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Charles (Dale) Whitmire. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3, at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Laws family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.