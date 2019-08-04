NEWTON On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Nancy Carol Patterson LaValley passed away, at the age of 68. Nancy was born March 19, 1951, in Dover, N.J., to Charles and Alice (Van Arsdale) Patterson. She worked as a draftsman and in retail sales. On June 29, 1974, she married her high school sweetheart, Harry Leroy LaValley Jr. They raised two daughters, Deloris and Amanda. The greatest joy of Nancy's life was spending time with her three grandbabies. Nancy had a passion for knitting. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at Catawba Valley Medical Center Fitness Plus, and attended both Gentle Waves and Tai Chi classes there. She was also an active bowler. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alice (Van Arsdale) Patterson. She is survived by her husband, Harry LaValley Jr.; their daughters, Deloris Bainbridge (Paul) and Amanda LaValley; three granddaughters, Katelynn Bainbridge, Isabelle Bainbridge, and Hannah Bainbridge; her brother, Charles "Ned" Patterson (Marilyn); her sister, Cinda Pensabene (Santo); and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home located at 56 Northwest Blvd. in Newton. The family will receive friends and family at 1 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association, 55 W Wacker Dr. Ste. 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the LaValley family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the LaValley family.

