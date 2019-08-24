NORTH WILKESBORO Ruth Lea Lankford, 88, of North Wilkesboro died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Fairview Cemetery. The Lankford family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

