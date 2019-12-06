LINCOLNTON Michael Wayne Laney, 64, of Lincolnton, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends in the chapel from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. The Laney family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.