March 1, 1929 - May 7, 2020 Charlotte Cannon Laney, 91, of Vale, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. She was born March 1, 1929, in the family home in Icard, to the late Roy Lee Cannon and Jennie Belle Miller Cannon. Charlotte was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hildebran and especially enjoyed attending Sunday school with her close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Laney; daughter, Tracy Laney; great-granddaughter, Maddie Green; and sisters, Bernice Presnell and Christine Eckard. She is survived by her son, Michael Laney (Marlane) of Vale; granddaughters, Meredith Dickerson (Brad) of Hickory and Maria Laney of Vale; great-grandsons, Keith and Cole Dickerson of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews. Charlotte will lie in state Monday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund of Hildebran First Baptist Church, 8831 Old NC Hwy. 10, Hildebran, NC 28637. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

