March 1, 1929 - May 7, 2020 Charlotte Cannon Laney, 91, of Vale, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. She was born March 1, 1929, in the family home in Icard, to the late Roy Lee Cannon and Jennie Belle Miller Cannon. Charlotte was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hildebran and especially enjoyed attending Sunday school with her close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Laney; daughter, Tracy Laney; great-granddaughter, Maddie Green; and sisters, Bernice Presnell and Christine Eckard. She is survived by her son, Michael Laney (Marlane) of Vale; granddaughters, Meredith Dickerson (Brad) of Hickory and Maria Laney of Vale; great-grandsons, Keith and Cole Dickerson of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews. Charlotte will lie in state Monday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund of Hildebran First Baptist Church, 8831 Old NC Hwy. 10, Hildebran, NC 28637. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412