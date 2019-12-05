HICKORY Mark Douglas Lane, 59, of Hickory, passed away surrounded by his loving family Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Wake Forest University Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mark was born Aug. 13, 1960, in Burke County. Mark maintained a membership at First Baptist Church of Icard and he was a founding member of the Trail of Faith Board of Directors. He was currently employed in a job he loved as a Transportation Specialist at Averitt Trucking Co. He worked formerly at Adkins Trucking Co. and loyally for over 35 years at the Waldensian Bakery in Valdese. In addition to his mother, Evelyn "Kitty" Morgan, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Helen "Granny" Lail; beloved niece, Jennifer Smith; nephew, Jason Woods; and his mother-in-love, Nancy Nell Jacumin. Surviving are his wife and high school sweetheart, Mitzi Jacumin Lane; his only and favorite daughter, Ashley Lane Moody and her husband, Brad Moody, whom he loved like a son; his siblings, Bob Woods and wife, Kristina, of Morganton, Robin Wells and husband, Charlie, of Connelly Springs, Chip Britt and wife, Mary, of Boone, Teresa White of Granite Falls, Jill Judy and husband, Mac, of Spartanburg, S.C., Dwight Morgan Jr and wife, Sharon of Valdese; and his best friend, Randy Childres, the brother that he chose, and his wife, Beth, of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are his father-in-love, Jimmy Jacumin and wife, Ann, of Connelly Springs; his brother-in-love, the Rev. Marty Jacumin and wife, Lori, of Raleigh. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nephews and -nieces. Also grieving his loss is a large and loving extended family. Mark was a brother or father figure to so many, quick to lend a hand and even quicker with a bad joke. His absolute favorite thing in the world was being surrounded by family and those he considered family. He loved helping those he loved even more than he loved his crocs and a cold beer. He will be missed because of the caliber of man he was and his memory will live on forever with those who loved him deeply. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Revs. Marty Jacumin and Lin Dawson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trail of Faith, 401 Church St. NW, Valdese, NC 28690; the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 4530 Park Rd., #240, Charlotte, NC 28209; the East Burke Food Bank, 103 Third Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC 28637; or the Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Lane family.
