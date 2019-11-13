CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Margie Ruth Franklin Lane, 90, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Lane family.