March 8, 1931 - May 15, 2020 Betty Jean Ellis Landis, 89, went home peacefully to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Springs of Catawba. Miss Betty was born March 8, 1931, in Guilford County. She was the daughter of the late Louis Lonzo Ellis and Lilly Ruth Wallace Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lester Landis, a great-granddaughter, Sarah Harley Laxton; sisters, Elsie Gault, Pat Ellis; brothers, John, Jim, Bob, Mack, Frank, Fred, Charlie, Ernie and Jack Ellis. Survivors include brother, Tom Ellis; children, Michael Rice and wife, Sheila, Regina Propst and husband, Randy, Sheron Laxton and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Billy and wife, Kelly, Grace and husband, Ben, Heather and husband, Israel, Jonathan, Timothy, Steven and wife, Robin, Paul and wife Vandy; great-grandchildren, Sebastian and wife, Savannah, Katie, Jacob, Kaleb and Kayla; great-great-grandchildren, Michael, Shayla, Gabriella, and Keaton. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to all the special ladies who loved and cared for Miss Betty, as she was affectionately known at Springs of Catawba. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at Carolina Caring Hospice, for all they did to care for our mother. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Catawba Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Sherrill officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals, and Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
MICHAEL BROWN