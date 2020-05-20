May 19, 2020 Lorene S. Lamberth, 88, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Henry Sylvester Setzer and Ethel Mae Miller Setzer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Everette Carl Lamberth; brothers, Lyrly "Bill" Setzer, and Clinton Setzer. Lorene was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Ronny Carlton Lamberth and wife, Lori, of Hickory; daughter, Rhonda Carlene Lamberth of North Myrtle Beach; brother, Larry Setzer of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Estalene Berry of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren Bullard and husband, Keith, Amber Outlaw and wife, Lauren, Adam Lamberth and wife, Brooke, and Ashlyn Punch and husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Connor Punch, Salem Outlaw, Aria Punch, Journey Outlaw, Charlotte Bullard and Emory Lamberth. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, May 20), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. A service will be held at Drum Funeral Home in Conover, at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21, with Pastor Randall Cauble officiating. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society at 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
