Willie Faye Brown Lail June 19, 1937 - February 14, 2020 Mrs. Willie Faye Brown Lail, 82, of Connelly Springs passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home following a period of declining health. Willie Faye was born June 19, 1937, in Burke County to the late William Lonnie Brown Sr. and Mary Edith Allen Brown. She graduated Salutatorian from Oak Hill High School and worked many years as a weaver at Valdese Weavers. She was a member of the Valdese Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlon Samuel Lail; daughter, Sandra Edith Lail; sisters, Pansy Brown Fleming, Geneva Brown Miller, Virgie Belle Brown, and Dessie Brown Burns; and brothers, Calvin Brown, William Lonnie Brown Jr., Lewis Brown, and Robert Brown. Survivors include, her children, Audrey Lail Perselay and husband, Gerry; Stanley Carlon Lail and wife, Connie, Jonathan Russell Lail, and Vanessa Lail Webster and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Lail and fiancée, Jeannie Adams, Nicholas Carlon Lail and wife, Olevia, Lucas Samuel Webster; stepgrandson, Chris Webster and wife, Megan; great-grandchildren, Joshua Carlon Lail, Ava Grace Lail, Ethan Robert Lail, and Elizabeth Marie Lail; brothers, Charlie Brown and wife, Sarah, Walter Brown and wife, Kay; sister, Myrtie Cope; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Valdese with Minister Don Slizewski officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

