CONOVER Vera Keller Lail, 86, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A service to celebrate Vera's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., at Yadkin Baptist Church in Lenoir. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. The Lail family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.