Fletcher Long Lail Sr. HICKORY Fletcher Long Lail Sr., 91, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 20, at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. The Lail family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.