CONNELLY SPRINGS Mrs. Mildred McNeilly Lail, 98, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Center, following a period of declining health. Mildred was born July 28, 1921, in Cleveland County, to the late Clyde Falls McNeilly and Dona Hoyle McNeilly. She retired from the textile industry, where she worked as a winder for many years. Mildred was also a member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church for 75 years, and served as a teacher and director of Bible school. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edison Lail; five brothers, J.T. McNeilly, Eugene McNeilly, Wayne McNeilly, Robert McNeilly, C.F. McNeilly; two sisters, Genevie Mode, Wanda Melton; and a son in-law, Edward L. Watson. Survivors include her children, Harril Lail and wife, Rachel, of Hildebran, Dorothy Watson of Hildebran; and five grandchildren, Joel Lail and wife, Donna, of Rutherford College, Diana Adams and husband, Jeff, of Hickory, Donna Beck and husband, Mark, of Anderson, S.C., Tammy Beam of Morganton and Scott Watson of Hildebran. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Jamie Welsh and husband, Tyler, of Little Rock, Ark., Charlie Lail and wife, Rebecca, of Gibsonville, Brooklyn Lail of Rutherford College, Leah Adams of Hickory, Morgan Allen and husband, Joshua, Madison Glass and husband, Dylan, Meredith Beck, Mary Kate Beck, and David Beck, all of Anderson, Erica Jerome and husband, Timothy, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Forrest Fender and wife, Ashley, of Tacoma, Wash., Shelby Workman, Trey Beam and Alexis Beam, all of Morganton; great-great-grandchildren, Britley Welsh and Reagan Welsh of Little Rock, Emalynn Lail of Gibsonville, Brieanan Jerome, Gabriel Jerome, Dexter Jerome and Everly Jerome of Oak Ridge, Elliot Workman of Morganton; and one sister, Janette Hildebran of Connelly Springs. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, with the Rev. Eric James officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chruch from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com.
