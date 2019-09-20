CONOVER Jimmy Dale Lail, 71, of Conover passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. A service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m., at New Life Authentic Christian Community in Conover. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., at New Life Authentic Christian Community. The Lail family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.