CONOVER Florence Irene Poovey Lail, 92, of Conover, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home. Born Sept. 16, 1927, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late James Pikney Poovey and Lura Marlowe Poovey. Florence was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church for over 70 years. She was a judge with the Democratic Board of Elections, and a former member of the Newton Twirlers Square Dance Club. She enjoyed traveling, and in her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family and hearing about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school activities and travels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wade M. Lail; daughter, Julia King; three sisters; and two brothers. Survivors include her daughters, Gloria (Bill) Costin; Regina (Wendell) Lail; sister, Hazel (Jim) Moser; five grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Lail family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, XYZ's Club, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613. The Lail family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.