Ethel May McCoury Lail HICKORY Ethel May McCoury Lail, 94, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late William McCoury and Rhetta McCoury in Avery County. Ethel was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hickory. She was a very active member and served on numerous committees and was a proud member of LWML. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lail; son, William Lail; great-grandson, Ethan Parlier; sister, Edith Brown; and brothers, Jack McCoury and Herbert Miller. Survivors include her son, Donald E. Lail and Sylvia of Hickory; grandchildren, William E. Lail and Misty, Scott Lail and Cynthia, Rick Lail and Janie, Renae Furr and Teresa, Matthew Lail, Angela Parlier and Steven, Jason Lail and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Sadie Lail, Megan Lail, Noah Lail, Reagan Lail, Kaylee Furr, Caleb Furr, Tanner Parlier, and Kolton Ruddy; sisters, Louise Gardland, and Bobbie Eller; brothers, Charles Greer and Pansy, Russell Greer and Fredda; daughter-in-law, Glenda Setzer and Rick; special nieces, Lois Hefner and Jeff, Diane White and Mike; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Richard Schwandt and Dr. David Ludwig will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, "Carpet Fund", 324 2nd Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
