COLONIE, N.Y. Ernest O. Lail, son of the late Ernest O. Lael and Texa Bumgarner Lael, was born Jan. 31, 1933, and died peacefully following surgery, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Upon graduation from high school in Hickory, Mr. Lail enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served 10 years active duty in New York, Texas, California and Hawaii before retiring from the U.S. Army Reserves with rank of Master Sargent. He retired from The New York State Department of Labor after 30+ years of service in the employment and employment counseling programs throughout the Capital District including offices in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Mr. Lail was a graduate of The College of Saint Rose. Ernie Lail was an active community member, serving as Commander of American Legion Post 1091 and as past Commander of Schenectady Post 1092, as well as past Schenectady County Commander. He was also a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Esperance Elks Lodge 2507. In past years Mr. Lail served as a scout leader and Little League manager. Ernie loved baseball, finding as much pleasure in watching a Little League game as a major league event and attended Tri-City Valley Cat minor league games annually. Possessed of a deep and abiding sense of fairness, Mr Lail, while still a youth in the then-segregated South, played on integrated pick-up baseball teams. Decades later, as a coach, he warmly welcomed to his team the first girl to enter Colonie Little League. Ernie enjoyed Westerns, a good joke, and an absurd slapstick comedy routine. He reveled in time spent with family and friends and was known to tell a story to the amusement of all. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Nihla Truett Bumgarner and Betty Sue Nanney. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Jeanne Diaz (Jose Diaz d.); son, Thomas Lail; and daughter-in-law, Tara Fracalossi; grandchildren, Joia Seagraves (Jamie Seagraves d.) and Coltrane Fracalossi-Lail; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mr. Lail's family Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie, N.Y. Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m., at Cannon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations in memory of Ernest Lail may be made to Woodland Hill Montessori School, Rensselaer, NY in support of Grandparents Day (www.woodlandhill.org). For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
ONE WOMAN CLEANING MACHINE
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY