January 28, 1941 - April 3, 2020 Elizabeth "Libby" Killian Lail, 79, of Conover, went home to be with Jesus, Friday, April 3, 2020. Libby was born Jan. 28, 1941, to the late Harvey and Kathryn Killian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roy Lail Jr. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Libby was a retired educator from the Catawba County Schools system, after serving for 33 years. She was a member of New Life Authentic Christian Community in Conover. Libby enjoyed Bible studies, prayer meetings, and serving as a minister to female inmates in the Catawba County Detention Center. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and every moment she got to spend with her only grandchild. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Ross Lail and his wife, Pam; daughter, Carla Bell and husband, Scott; grandson, Levi Lail; brother, Harvey Killian and his wife, Alice; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Settlemyre Endowment Fund (Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church) and the SECU Family House of Winston-Salem. A graveside service was held at St. Paul's Memorial Park, Sunday, April 5. The service was recorded and can be found at New Life Authentic Christian Community - Conover Facebook page or Pamela Lail's Facebook page. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
