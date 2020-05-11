April 9, 1931 - May 8, 2020 Mr. Edward "Jake" Lail, 89, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at North Carolinas State Veteran Home in Black Mountain, following a period of declining health. Mr. Lail was born April 9, 1931, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Lail, and late Ruth Jarrett Lail. Jake was a brick layer following his time serving in the United States Navy. He fought in the Korean War, and has been a lifetime member of the V.F.W. (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Surviving are his brother, John W. Lail of Newton, and Joe D. Lail and wife, Faye, of Maiden; as well as eight nephews and five nieces. The family is having a private graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, with Pastor Ralph of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
