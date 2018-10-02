VONORE, Tenn. Doug Lail, 62, of Vonore, Tenn., passed away at 11:47 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Sweetwater Hospital. He was a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, was employed at J-Tekt, was a member of the NRA, who also loved hunting, a graduate of North Carolina State Agriculture School (1974-1978) earning his Bachelor's Degree, and he loved anything related to NC State. He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Mildred Lail; great-niece, Mila Weese; and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Williams Lail; daughter, Melinda Lail of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Lee Lail of Vonore; grandson, Dawson Eastern of Hickory; sister, Sharon Lail, M.D., of Roane Mtn., Tenn.; nephew,C.J. Bogle of Asheville; and several extended family members. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, Oct. 2), at Biereley-Hale Chapel, Pastor Ingrid Schalk officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home in Madisonville, prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Conover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
