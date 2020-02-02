November 13, 1934 - January 30, 2020 Bonnie Young Lail, 85, of Hickory, went to be with God Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Born in Burke County Nov. 13, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charlie O. and Edna Taylor Young. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Junior Lail; and son Virgil O. Lail. Bonnie was a member of Wilkies Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her, Dennis Ray Lail of Carthage, S.D.; sisters, Margaret Buchanan of Rutherford College, Marilyn Pittman and husband, Keith, of Connelly Springs, Carolyn Chapman of Rutherford College, Barbara Buchanan of Hickory and Rebecca Lowman and husband, Conley, of Hickory; grandchildren, Amy Slone, Brittany Lail, Ray Lail, and Crystal Jager; five great-grandchildren; and numerous of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 3, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be follow at 3 p.m., at the church with the Revs. Thurman Roe, Ray Lail, and Daniel Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow at South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Lail, Bonnie Young
To send flowers to the family of Bonnie Lail, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:45PM
1:00PM-2:45PM
Wilkies Grove Baptist Church
5780 Wilkies Grove Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
5780 Wilkies Grove Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
Guaranteed delivery before Bonnie's Visitation begins.
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Wilkies Grove Baptist Church
5780 Wilkies Grove Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
5780 Wilkies Grove Church Road
Hickory, NC 28602
Guaranteed delivery before Bonnie's Funeral Service begins.