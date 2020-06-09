Lail, Betty Jean Bynum

November 12, 1934 - June 7, 2020 Betty Jean Bynum Lail, 85, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 12, 1934, to the late Horace Bynum and Onalee Bolick Bynum in Catawba County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rusty Allen Lail; and sister, Margie Hunt. Betty worked in the textile industry and also was a secretary for Earl's Sheet Metal. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Earl Eugene Lail of the home; daughter, Pam Lail Huffman and husband, Ronnie, of Newton; grandchildren, Jessica Huffman Harwell of Raleigh, Jonathan Huffman of Hickory; great-grandchild, Amelie Nichole Harwell of Raleigh; and sister, Bonnie Houston of Conover. Betty will lie-in-state Tuesday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
