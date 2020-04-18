Thomas Keith LaFone, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence. Born Dec. 19, 1957, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Paul Thomas LaFone and Viola Carnett LaFone. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Dickie Williams. Thomas was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, being outdoors, and loving all his family members. He is survived by his wife, Debra Reid LaFone of the home; daughter, Mandie Gilbert of Granite Falls; sister, Sonya Wakefield and husband, Harold, of Granite Falls; half-brother, Edward Munday and wife, Sandy, of Hickory; three grandchildren, Curtis, Colton, Cooper Gilbert; many nieces and nephews; his loving fur baby, "Ginny", and his very special friend whom he considered his brother, Kevin Norman of Vale. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 5950 Fairview Rd. Ste. 550, Charlotte, NC 28210. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Thomas Keith LaFone. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

